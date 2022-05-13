Russia war crimes allegations mount as Ukraine refugees top six million

The two men appeared unarmed—the footage showed the soldiers frisking them before allowing them to walk away at a business premises on the outskirts of the capital Kyiv.

One man died on the spot, the other shortly after, according to the outlets.

The killings took place on March 16 and are being investigated as a war crime, CNN said. AFP has not independently verified the footage.

Separately, investigators and witnesses interviewed by AFP Thursday accused Russian forces of shelling a residential home in an eastern Ukrainian village from a tank, killing three civilians.

The incident took place on 27 March in the village of Stepanki outside Kharkiv, the Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office said on Telegram.

Local resident Denys, 40, said he saw the barrel of the tank turn towards him.

“Someone said: let’s go hide inside the house,” Denys said.

“I entered last and as soon as I entered, the tank fired. Everything collapsed, I couldn’t see anything.”

The UN Human Rights Council voted 33-2 on Thursday to investigate alleged atrocities by Russian troops in Ukraine.

Ukrainian prosecutors say they have received reports of more than 10,000 alleged crimes.