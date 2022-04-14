Russia 'would deploy nuclear arms' near Finland, Sweden if join NATO

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev warned Thursday that Russia would deploy nuclear weapons close to the Baltic States and Scandinavia if Finland or Sweden decide to join NATO.

Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's security council and president from 2008 to 2012, wrote on Telegram that if the countries joined, this would more than double Russia's land border with NATO members.

"Naturally, we will have to reinforce these borders," he said.