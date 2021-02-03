Russian court jails Kremlin critic Navalny

A Moscow court on Tuesday jailed the Kremlin’s most prominent critic Alexei Navalny for nearly three years, triggering fierce condemnation from the West and calls for his immediate release.

The court’s decision to turn a 2014 suspended sentence into real jail time will see Navalny, a 44-year-old anti-corruption campaigner who accuses the Kremlin of poisoning him last year, serve a lengthy prison term for the first time.

Britain, France, Germany, the United States and the European Union denounced the ruling, as Moscow accused the West of interfering in its affairs.

Navalny’s supporters called for more demonstrations over the decision, after thousands joined nationwide protests against his arrest over the last two weekends.