Russian forces approaching Kyiv from north and east: Ukraine army

Russian forces are approaching Kyiv from the north and northeast, Ukraine's army said Friday, with rising fears the capital could fall on the second day of Moscow's offensive.

The soldiers are trying to "bypass" the northern city of Chernigiv -- where they were "rebuffed" -- to attack Kyiv, the Ukrainian army said on Facebook. They were also advancing on Kyiv from the eastern city of Konotop, which is under Russian control, Kyiv's army said.