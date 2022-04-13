Russian gas stop promises ‘sharp recession’ for Germany

The impact of a boycott would “not be overcome” over the next two years, the institutes (DIW, Ifo, IfW Kiel, IWH and RWI) said in a joint statement.
Europe’s largest economy could yet suffer a “setback” at the end of 2023 into 2024, as demand for energy rises in the European winter, before “gradually” returning to growth.
Even without a boycott of Russian gas, the war in Ukraine is “slowing down” Germany’s recovery from the economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic, the institutes said.
The group slashed its forecast for growth in 2022 to 2.7 per cent, from its previous estimate of 4.8 per cent made in October last year.
At the same time, it raised its 2023 growth forecast to 3.1 per cent from 1.9 per cent, in a scenario where energy deliveries continue.
Before Moscow began its war in Ukraine, a third of Germany’s oil imports, 45 per cent of its coal purchases and 55 per cent of gas imports came from Russia.
The country has set about weaning itself off Russia energy imports, accelerating investments in renewables and building liquefied natural gas (LNG) gas terminals to diversify its supplies.