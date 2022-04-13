Russian gas stop promises ‘sharp recession’ for Germany

An immediate end to Russian energy imports would send Germany into “sharp recession” next year, the country’s leading economic institutes said in a forecast published Wednesday.

Germany, which is highly dependent on Russian gas for its energy needs, has so far resisted calls for a European boycott in response to the war in Ukraine.

Closing the taps in “mid-April” this year would limit growth to 1.9 per cent in 2022 and push Germany into a recession in 2023, causing the economy to shrink by 2.2 per cent, according to the forecast.