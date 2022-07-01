Russian propaganda finds fertile ground in Serbia

After 12 years together, it was Russian propaganda that finally ended Liubov Maric’s marriage to her Serbian husband.

The Ukrainian admits they had been having difficulties, but after the invasion of Ukraine in February things began to spiral as her husband lapped up vast amounts of Russian propaganda.

The man she had once fallen in love with was no longer recognisable, she said, even forbidding their son from listening to Ukrainian folk music, calling it the work of “Nazis”.

“I had hoped for support and understanding, but he started blaming everyone but the Russians,” Maric, 44, told AFP.

Shortly thereafter she packed her bags and despite the war returned to Ukraine.