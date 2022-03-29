Russian, Ukrainian negotiators begin talks in Istanbul

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators began face-to-face talks in Istanbul on Tuesday, the official Turkish news agency said, with host Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan urging them to "put an end to this tragedy".

The face-to-face talks at the Dolmabahce palace in Istanbul are aimed at trying to end a war has killed an estimated 20,000 people and forced more than 10 million from their homes.

"The two parties have legitimate concerns. It's possible to reach a solution acceptable to the international community," Erdogan said.