Russians edge closer to taking key Ukrainian city

Russian forces edged closer Thursday to taking a key Ukrainian city after days of intense fighting, tightening their slow squeeze on the eastern Donbas region as Washington warned the war could last months.

The industrial hub of Severodonetsk has become a key target for Moscow, and the local governor said that 80 per cent of the city was now under Russian control.

“Street fighting continues,” said Lugansk regional governor Sergiy Gaiday on Telegram, pledging Ukrainian forces “will fight for Severodonetsk until the end”.

Ukraine stopped Russia from seizing Kyiv after its February invasion but the campaign in the east has had a high cost, with President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly saying that up to 100 Ukrainian soldiers are dying daily.