Ukraine needs more weapons, faster: Zelensky

Ukraine needs new weapons and faster deliveries to confront a “very tough” situation of constant attacks by Russian forces in the eastern Donetsk region, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday.

“The situation is very tough. Bakhmut, Vuhledar and other sectors in Donetsk region—there are constant Russian attacks. There are constant attempts to break through our defences,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

“Russia wants the war to drag on and exhaust our forces. So we have to make time our weapon. We have to speed up events, speed up supplies and open up new weapons options for Ukraine.”