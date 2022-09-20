Pro-Russians in Ukraine to hold annexation votes 23-27 September

Moscow-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and pro-Kremlin authorities in Ukraine's Russian-controlled region of Kherson said Tuesday they will hold referendums on becoming part of Russia from September 23 to 27.

Votes will take place in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk republics that Russian president Vladimir Putin recognised as independent shortly before sending troops to Ukraine in February, according to officials and news agencies.

A vote will also be held in the southern Kherson region that Moscow's troops captured in the early days of Russia's offensive in Ukraine.