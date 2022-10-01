Ukraine forces 'entering' Lyman, key town in Donetsk

Lyman lies in the north of Donetsk, which Moscow annexed despite only controlling part of the region.

Russia on Friday proclaimed four Moscow-held territories in Ukraine -- Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson -- part of Russia, following hastily organised referendums denounced by Kyiv and the West.

"Ukraine's army has and will always have the decisive vote in today's and any future 'referendums'," the defence ministry said.