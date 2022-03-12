Sanctions could cause space station to crash: Roscosmos

Publishing a map of the locations where the ISS could possibly come down, he pointed out that it was unlikely to be in Russia.

"But the populations of other countries, especially those led by the 'dogs of war', should think about the price of the sanctions against Roscosmos", he continued, describing the countries who imposed sanctions as "crazy".

Rogozin similarly raised the threat of the space station falling to earth last month while blasting Western sanctions on Twitter. On 1 March, NASA said it was trying to find a solution to keep the ISS in orbit without Russia's help.