Sanctions fears push European gas prices to record highs

European and British wholesale gas prices hit unprecedented levels on Monday on escalating fears that Russian energy exports could face sanctions after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

US secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday the United States and European allies were exploring banning imports of Russian oil, helping push benchmark oil contracts to their highest level since 2008.

“If oil is sanctioned, the possibility that gas could also be sanctioned increases,” said Tom Marzec-Manser, ICIS head of Gas Analytics.