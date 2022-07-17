France’s Macron to mark 80th anniversary of WWII round-up of Jews

French president Emmanuel Macron will on Sunday mark the 80th anniversary of the wartime round-up of Jews in France at a former railway station used to deport them to Auschwitz.

With him at Pithiviers station, 100 kilometres (60 miles) south of Paris, will be some of the handful of the survivors of those deported on the eight convoys sent to the Nazi camp.

Macron’s speech will express his concern over the enduring threat of anti-semitism, which “still lurks and sometimes in an insidious way”, said an official from his office.

He will denounce “historical revisionism”—in particular over the role of France’s war-time leader Philippe Petain, who collaborated with the Nazi regime, the official added.