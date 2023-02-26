At least 27 migrants dead after boat wreck off Italy: Media

Italian coast guards declined to comment when contacted by AFP.
The latest such tragedy comes just days after the hard-right government pushed through parliament a controversial new law on rescuing migrants.
Far-right president Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the post-Fascist Brothers of Italy party, won power in October, partly on a promise to stem the flow of migrants reaching Italian shores.
The new law forces migrant aid vessels to make just one rescue attempt at a time, which critics say risks increasing the number of drownings in the central Mediterranean.
The route is considered the most dangerous crossing in the world for people seeking asylum in Europe.
A large number of people fleeing conflict and poverty for what they hope will be a better life in Europe cross from Africa via Italy.