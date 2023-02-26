At least 27 migrants dead after boat wreck off Italy: Media

At least 27 migrants died after their boat sank at dawn off the Italian coastal city of Crotone in the southern region of Calabria, Italian media reported on Sunday.

News agency ANSA said at least 30 people were believed to have drowned.

The search for survivors was continuing, hampered by stormy seas.

AGI news agency quoted a rescue worker as saying a baby of just a few months old was among the victims.

It said the migrants' vessel was overloaded and had split apart because of the violent waves.