Italy's far-right Meloni begins tricky government talks

Italian far-right leader Giorgia Meloni and her allies began Tuesday what is likely to be a weeks-long process of forming a new government, with crises looming on several fronts.

Meloni's post-fascist Brothers of Italy party, which triumphed in Sunday's elections, has no experience of power but must assemble a cross-party team to tackle sky-high inflation and energy prices, and relations with a wary Europe.

The 45-year-old is hoping to be the first woman to lead Italy as prime minister, but needs her allies, Matteo Salvini's far-right League party and former Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, for a majority in parliament.

The division of the top jobs -- notably economy, foreign affairs, the defence and interior ministries -- will always be political but now, more than ever, "will have to reflect areas of expertise", the Stampa daily noted.