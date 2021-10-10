Sixteen feared dead in plane crash in central Russia

Images published by the ministry showed the aircraft broken in half with a severely dented nose.
The local health ministry said that the seven survivors are in hospital, one is in “very serious condition”, RIA Novosti reported.
According to the Interfax news agency, the plane belonged to the Voluntary Society for Assistance to the Army, Aviation and Navy of Russia, which describes itself as a sports and defence organisation.
Two L-410 aircraft suffered fatal accidents in Russia earlier this year.