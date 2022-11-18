Ukraine rights chief releases video of ‘torture chamber’ in liberated Kherson

A top Ukrainian human rights investigator on Thursday released a video of what he said was a torture chamber used by Russian forces in the recently liberated Kherson region, including a small room in which he said up to 25 people were kept at a time.

Dmytro Lubinets, the parliament’s human rights commissioner, shared the video on social media after Ukraine’s interior minister said investigators had uncovered 63 bodies with signs of torture after Russian forces left last week.

In the video, Lubinets speaks from a series of bare underground rooms—with grimy walls and floors—that he says were used for detentions, interrogations and torture. Electric shocks were used to secure confessions, he said.