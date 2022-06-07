Swedish government faces tough no-confidence vote

Sweden’s lawmakers are Tuesday holding a vote of no-confidence against the country’s justice minister, potentially triggering a government crisis only weeks after the country submitted a bid to join NATO.

The potential crisis also comes less than a year after the Swedish government was toppled only to be resurrected weeks later.

The vote, which is scheduled to be held in parliament at 12:00 pm (1000 GMT), was launched by the far-right Sweden Democrats who blame justice minister Morgan Johansson for failing to stem rising gang violence.

“We have reached a point where the single most important crime policy measure is to give Morgan Johansson an early retirement,” Sweden Democrat MP Henrik Vinge told parliament last week.