Swiss voters embrace paid paternity leave, refuse to rein in EU immigration: Projections

The expected large backing of introducing paid paternity leave is seen as a major change in Switzerland, which is considered quite traditional in terms of family models and gender roles, and still lags behind much of Europe when it comes to parental leave.

The country, which did not grant women the right to vote until 1971 and which first introduced 14 weeks paid maternity leave in 2005, will now offer new fathers the chance to take two weeks paid leave after the birth of a child.

“It took 20 years and more than 30 attempts in parliament to achieve this result,” Swiss public broadcaster pointed out.

The Swiss parliament gave the green light for the two-weeks paternity leave last September, but SVP and other opponents had gathered enough signatures to put the issue to a referendum.

With Sunday’s vote, paternity leave will like maternity leave in Switzerland offer the parent 80 percent of their salary, up to a ceiling of 196 Swiss francs per day.

Fathers can thus make a maximum of 2,744 Swiss francs ($3,000, 2,550 euros) during their two weeks of leave.

Other issues on the ballot Sunday included referenda on dishing out six billion Swiss francs ($6.6 billion, 5.6 billion euros) for new fighter jets and on a revision of Switzerland’s hunting law, to make it easier to take measures against the rapidly growing wolf population in the country.

The projections showed both of those votes were very close but tilting towards a “yes”.