Ukraine, partners launch $150m grain export plan to help vulnerable nations

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy hosted a summit in Kyiv with allied nations on Saturday to launch a plan to export $150 million worth of grain to countries most vulnerable to famine and drought.

The “Grain from Ukraine” initiative demonstrated global food security was “not just empty words” for Kyiv, he said.

The Kremlin says food exported from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports under a UN-brokered plan has not been reaching the most vulnerable countries.

Zelenskiy said Kyiv had raised $150 million from more than 20 countries and the European Union to export grain to countries including Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia and Yemen.