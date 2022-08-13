Russian strikes kill three in Ukraine

Russian shelling on Friday killed three people in two separate incidents in the Ukrainian cities of Kramatorsk and Zaporizhzhia, local authorities said.

In the east of the country, Russian shelling killed two civilians in the last major city under Ukrainian control in the Donetsk region.

"New attack on Kramatorsk... two civilians dead and 13 wounded," regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Facebook, calling for remaining residents to evacuate.