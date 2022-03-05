The Kremlin calls on Russians to 'unite' around Putin

The Kremlin on Friday called on Russians to rally around President Vladimir Putin, more than one week after Moscow launched an invasion of Ukraine.

"Now is not the time to be divided," the Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, responding to a question on pleas from public figures to end the war.

"Now is the time to unite, to unite around our president," he said.

Since Russia sent ground troops into Ukraine last week following a plea from separatist leaders, Russian public figures have been divided on the operation.

"Yes, indeed, there are heated debates among cultural figures," Peskov said.