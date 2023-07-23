Kyiv drone strikes Crimea munitions depot as attacks escalate

A Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea Saturday blew up an ammunition depot, sparking evacuations on the Moscow-annexed peninsula just five days after drones damaged Russia’s symbolic bridge across the Kerch Strait.

Late on Saturday, Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko arrived in Saint Petersburg, where he is due to meet the Russian president for the first time since he helped end a dramatic mutiny by Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group.

Putin and his closest ally plan to discuss the “strategic partnership and alliance” between their two countries on Sunday, according to the Kremlin.

Moscow meanwhile blamed the West and Kyiv for the death of a Russian war correspondent, saying he was killed by cluster munitions.