Modi honoured for France’s Bastille Day in shadow of riots

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi will be guest of honour for France’s Bastille Day celebrations on Friday, which are set to take place under tight security two weeks after the country was swept by riots.

Around 45,000 police will be deployed nationwide in the evening while firework sales have been banned as the government aims to prevent a repeat of the urban violence seen at the end of June.

The annual Bastille Day festivities, which mark the storming of the Bastille prison at the start of the French Revolution, kick off with a traditional military parade in the morning that will see over 5,000 people sweep down the Champs Elysees.

The honouring of Modi this year reflects deepening ties between France and India, which are celebrating 25 years of “strategic partnership”.

Modi called Macron his “friend” in a speech to Indians living in France on Thursday evening.

“This closeness is not limited to just the leaders of two countries, it is in fact a reflection of the unwavering friendship between India and France,” Modi said.