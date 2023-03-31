Russia’s isolation over Ukraine grows with US reporter arrest, NATO expansion

Russia has charged an American journalist with spying while Finland moved closer to becoming a NATO member, deepening tensions between Moscow and the West as the war in Ukraine reached its 400th day on Friday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke in his Thursday evening video address of the “tremendous path” his country had taken in 400 days since Russia’s invasion on 24 February, 2022.

“Ukraine will win at the front ... we will not leave a single trace of Russia on our land, and we will not leave any enemy unpunished either. We are preparing news about this,” he said. He did not give details, but the Ukrainian military has been planning a counteroffensive.