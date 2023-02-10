Children rescued as Turkey-Syria quake toll nears 23,000

Rescuers pulled out children Friday from the rubble of the Turkey-Syria earthquake as the toll approached 23,000 and a winter freeze compounded the suffering for nearly one million people estimated to be in urgent need of food.

The stench of death hung over Turkey's eastern city of Kahramanmaras -- the epicentre of the first 7.8-magnitude tremor that upturned millions of lives in a remote region filled with people displaced by war in the pre-dawn hours of Monday.

The United Nations warned that 874,000 people were now in urgent need of hot meals across Turkey and Syria.

Five days of grief and anguish have been slowly building into rage at the Turkish government's response in the face of the country's most dire disaster in nearly a century.