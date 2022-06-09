Turkey struggles to push Russia, Ukraine into grain deal to avert food crisis

Ukraine and the West accuse Moscow of weaponising food supplies. Russia says Ukrainian mines laid at sea and international sanctions on Moscow are to blame.

Speaking alongside his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said talks on Wednesday in Ankara were fruitful and restarting Ukrainian grain exports along a sea corridor was reasonable.

Lavrov said the onus was on Ukraine to de-mine its ports as a precondition for safe shipment.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Russian grain volumes could only be delivered to international markets if sanctions were lifted. He said there were “no substantive talks about this yet”.

The United Nations is working on plans to restart grain exports from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, with Turkey possibly providing naval escorts to ensure safe passage. The United Nations last week described talks with Russia on grain exports as constructive.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that senior U.N. officials held talks with Ankara, Brussels, Kyiv, Moscow, and Washington in the past 10 days, but he did not want to “jeopardise the chances of success” by commenting further.

“This is one of those moments when silent diplomacy is necessary - and the welfare of millions of people around the world could depend on it,” Guterres told reporters.