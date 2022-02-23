Turkey will not accept moves on Ukraine's sovereignty: Erdogan

NATO member Turkey, which has friendly ties to both Russia and Ukraine, has sought to position itself as a mediator in the crisis.
During the phone call with Putin, Erdogan said "a military conflict would not bring benefit to anyone", and that Ankara placed priority on diplomacy and dialogue, the presidency said.
"Turkey is ready to do its part to reduce tensions and maintain peace," he told Putin.
Erdogan cut short his trip to Africa amid the flurry of diplomacy over the crisis between Russia and Ukraine and returned Turkey late on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters on the plane from Africa, Erdogan said Turkey did not want to make a choice between Russia and Ukraine, in comments published in Turkish media on Wednesday.
"It is not possible for us to give up on both," he said.
"We have political and military relations with Russia. We also have political, military and economic ties with Ukraine," he added.
"We want this issue to be resolved without us having to choose between the two."
Erdogan has proposed a trilateral summit in Turkey with Putin and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.
The Turkish leader told Zelensky in a phone call on Tuesday that "Putin's recognition of so-called republics" was unacceptable.