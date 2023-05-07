Russia blames US, Ukraine, for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia on Saturday blamed the US for an attack on a pro-Kremlin writer that killed his assistant and left him wounded.

The head of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner meanwhile asked Moscow to let Chechen fighters relieve his forces at the flashpoint city of Bakmut in eastern Ukraine.

Earlier Saturday, investigators said Ukraine was behind the blast that wrecked the car in which Zakhar Prilepin, one of Russia’s best-known novelists, was travelling.

It took place at around 11:00 am (0800 GMT) in Prilepin’s region of Nizhny Novgorod, some 400 kilometres (250 miles) east of Moscow.

The investigative committee published images of a partly destroyed, overturned car and said the writer had been taken to a medical facility, naming a suspect they had detained as Alexander Permyakov.

Permyakov said he had acted “on the instructions from the Ukrainian special services”, said Russia’s investigative committee, which handles major crimes.