UK airlifts 21 Ukrainian children for cancer care: Govt

More than 20 Ukrainian children with cancer have been airlifted to the UK, the government said on Monday, as an appeal began for Britons to take in refugees in their homes.

Health secretary Sajid Javid said the 21 children had been receiving treatment in Ukraine but were forced to leave their homes because of Russia's invasion.

They are now being given "life-saving" care by the state-run National Health Service (NHS) and have been accompanied by their carers, he told Sky News television.