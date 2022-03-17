UK freezing tax cooperation with Russia, Belarus

"The UK is freezing tax cooperation with Russia and Belarus by suspending all exchange of tax information with them," Lucy Frazer, financial secretary to the Treasury, said in a written statement to parliament.
"The suspension of tax information exchange will ensure the UK is not supplying Russia and Belarus with information that could lead to an increased tax benefit or yield for them."
Frazer said the suspension, which comes into effect on Thursday, was not expected to materially impact Britain's ability to address tax non-compliance as it continues to exchange tax information with its extensive treaty network.