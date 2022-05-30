UK mulls extending life of coal power plants

Britain may need to prolong the life of coal-fired power stations to avert household energy blackouts this winter following key gas supplier Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the government said Monday.

"In light of Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine, it is only right that we explore a wide range of options to further bolster our energy security and domestic supply," said a government spokesperson.

"While there is no shortage of supply, we may need to make our remaining coal-fired power stations available to provide additional back up electricity this coming winter if needed."

Up to six million UK households could face potential energy blackouts and rationing in the peak-demand winter, according to a source close to the matter.

The news confirmed a report in The Times newspaper.