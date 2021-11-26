UK PM asks France to take back Channel-crossing migrants

Home secretary Priti Patel spoke with French counterpart Gerald Darmanin to put forward plans for greater “collaboration and innovation”, according to a statement.

The two will meet this weekend and Patel will send officers to Paris after having offered to provide more people on the ground, it said.

However even as Paris invited European ministers to an emergency meeting at the weekend, the response risked being undermined by continued Franco-British squabbling after Brexit.

Macron, after vowing France would not allow the Channel to become a “cemetery”, spoke earlier to Johnson to agree on stepping up efforts to thwart the traffickers blamed for the surge in crossings.

And in a terse readout of the talks, the Elysee Palace said Macron told Johnson that France and the UK have a “shared responsibility” and added he “expected the British to cooperate fully and refrain from exploiting a dramatic situation for political ends”.

Patel had earlier refused to rule out the controversial step of turning migrant boats back across the Channel, under legislation now making its way through parliament.