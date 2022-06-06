UK PM faces crunch Tory party confidence vote

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a crunch Conservative Party confidence vote later Monday after 54 of his Tory MPs triggered a contest following a string of scandals that have shattered confidence in his leadership.

A Downing Street spokesperson branded the vote as “a chance to end months of speculation and allow the government to draw a line and move on, delivering on the people’s priorities”.

Backbench chief Graham Brady confirmed that “the threshold of 15 percent of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded”.

“In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 1800 and 2000 (1700 and 1900 GMT) today,” he said, noting the votes will be counted immediately afterwards and an announcement then made “at a time to be advised”.