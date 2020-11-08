UK records another 24,957 coronavirus cases with 413 deaths

Another 24,957 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,171,441, according to official figures.

The coronavirus-related deaths in Britain rose by 413 to 48,888, the data released on Saturday showed, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier Saturday, Britain has imposed immigration powers against foreign visitors from Denmark following widespread outbreaks of coronavirus in the country’s mink farms.

As of 4 a.m. (0400 GMT) on Saturday all non-British national or resident travellers who have been in or transited through Denmark in the last 14 days, will be denied entry into Britain.

Britain’s coronavirus reproduction number, also known as the R number, currently stands between 1.1 and 1.3, the same as last week’s figure, according to the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE).