UK reports highest daily COVID-19 deaths since April

After the discovery of a second new variant of the novel coronavirus in Britain, the UK has reported the highest number of single-day COVID-19 fatalities since late April.

According to official figures, the UK reported 744 fatalities on Wednesday, which increased the overall death toll to 69,157, reports Xinhua news agency.

Another 39,237 people also tested positive for the virus, the highest daily increase since the start of the pandemic in the country, bringing the overall caseload in the UK to 2,155,996, the data showed.

The figures were revealed as Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that more areas of the East and South East of England will be put into Tier Four restrictions, the highest level.

Under the new tougher measures, residents in Tier Four areas must stay at home, with limited exemptions.