UK says Russian spies almost certainly behind Navalny poisoning

Britain said on Wednesday that Russia had a case to answer over the poisoning of Alexei Navalny as it was almost certain that Russian intelligence services carried out the attack with a Soviet-developed chemical weapon known as Novichok.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, speaking in Washington alongside Mike Pompeo, said he welcomed Navalny's recovery but that Russia had a case to answer as the use of a chemical weapon was unacceptable.

"The Russian government is duty bound to explain what happened to Mr Navalny," Raab said.