UK Supreme Court to rule on return of ‘IS bride’ Begum today

Britain’s highest court will rule Friday whether Shamima Begum, a woman stripped of her UK citizenship for joining the Islamic State group in Syria, can return to challenge the decision.

The Supreme Court is due to give its judgment at 0945 GMT in the case, which has come to be seen as a test of how countries treat nationals who joined the jihadists.

Now 21, Begum left her home in east London at the age of 15 to travel to Syria with two school friends, and married an IS fighter.

In 2019 she told The Times newspaper that she did not regret travelling to Syria and had not been “fazed” by seeing a severed head dumped in a bin.