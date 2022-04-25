UK to ship missile launch vehicles to Ukraine

Britain is to send to Ukraine armoured vehicles able to fire missiles against invading Russian aircraft, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday.

Ukrainian forces have been using UK-donated Starstreak high velocity and low velocity missiles against Russian forces for over three weeks, he told parliament.

"We shall be gifting a small number of armoured vehicles fitted with launchers for those anti-air missiles," Wallace said.

"These Stormer vehicles will give Ukraine forces enhanced short-range anti-air capabilities both day and night."