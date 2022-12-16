Russia digging in for long war: Ukraine general

A Ukrainian general said on Thursday that Moscow was digging in for a long war and still wanted to conquer the whole of Ukraine, as Russian forces pounded two strategic cities while Kyiv’s troops shelled Russian-controlled Donetsk in the east.

Both sides have ruled out a Christmas truce and there are currently no talks aimed at ending the nearly 10-month-old conflict, Europe’s largest since World War Two.

In Brussels, European Union leaders agreed on 18 billion euros ($19.16 billion) in financing for Ukraine in 2023 after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged them to back “our struggle for peace for Ukraine and for the whole of Europe”.

Russian shelling killed two people in the centre of Kherson, the southern city liberated by Ukraine last month, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president’s office. The shelling also knocked out the city’s electricity, officials said.