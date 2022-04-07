Ukraine: A litany of war crimes claims

Russian forces have been accused many times of war crimes since they invaded neighbouring Ukraine on 24 February 2022.

From indiscriminate bombing to rape, torture and summary executions, accusations have poured in from nongovernmental organisations, witness accounts and Ukrainian officials.

The Haguebased International Criminal Court (ICC) is probing the allegations, as are several European countries, anxious to gather evidence for future war crimes trials.

Moscow claims the alleged atrocities were staged by the Ukrainian side.

Ukrainian forces have also been accused of possible war crimes involving the treatment of Russian prisoners.

We look at some of the allegations: