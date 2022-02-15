Ukraine crisis: NATO chief signals 'cautious optimism'

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday indications from Russia it was willing to pursue diplomacy over the Ukraine crisis were positive, but there was no evidence yet of Moscow pulling back troops from the border.

"There are signs from Moscow that diplomacy should continue, this gives grounds for cautious optimism. But so far, we have not seen any sign of de-escalation on the ground," Stoltenberg told journalists.

Russia said Tuesday it was pulling back some of its forces near the Ukrainian border to their bases, after suggesting a diplomatic solution to its standoff with the West was still possible.