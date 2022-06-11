Ukraine hits Russian targets, France offers Odessa help

Ukraine tried to push back Russian troops in the east and south on Friday as France offered to help ensure access to the port of Odessa and ease a global grain crisis.

The United Nations and Western countries meanwhile raised fresh concerns over death sentences handed by pro-Russian separatists to two Britons and a Moroccan who were captured while fighting for Ukraine.

Kyiv said Friday it had launched new air strikes on Russian positions in the captured southern region of Kherson, one of the first areas to be taken by Russia after the 24 February invasion.

And fierce fighting continued in the eastern Donbas region, where Moscow has concentrated its firepower, especially around the eastern industrial city of Severodonetsk.