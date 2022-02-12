Ukraine leader says warnings of Russian invasion stoking 'panic'

Ukrainian leaders have been trying to talk down the prospects of an all-out war because of the damaging effect it was having on the country's teetering economy and public moral.
"We understand all the risks. We understand that the risks are there," Zelensky told reports.
"Right now, the people's biggest enemy is panic in our country. And all this information is only provoking panic and not helping us," he said.
"If you or anyone has any additional information about a 100-per cent chance of an invasion, give it to us," he added.