Ukraine marks ‘Day of Unity’ as US warns Russian may yet attack

A defiant Ukrainian leader urged citizens to celebrate a “Day of Unity” on Wednesday, as Washington warned once again that Russia remains poised to launch a devastating assault.

President Volodymyr Zelensky chose the date for what he hoped would be a patriotic outpouring after US reports suggested Russian forces could attack as early as 16 February.

An intense diplomatic campaign is underway to head off the crisis triggered when Russia deployed more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s borders, backed with fleet reinforcements and powerful artillery and missile systems.

On Tuesday, there were hopes for a breakthrough as president Vladimir Putin met Germany’s chancellor Olaf Scholz to explore a route to a negotiated solution and Moscow said it had begun to pull back some forces.