Ukraine rape victims suffer in silence

When war erupted in Ukraine and reports that Russian soldiers were using rape as a weapon of war began to surface, Yulia Sporysh wasn’t sure she was the right person to help.

But urged by partners at Divchata, a small NGO that mainly works on health education for girls, she set up a hotline in April to advise and support victims.

Ukrainian officials as high up as President Volodymyr Zelensky were accusing Russian troops of widespread and systemic sexual abuse and Divtchata was poised by the phone.

Yet after three months of war, it has barely rung at all.

“There’s still huge, huge stigma. There’s this idea the victim might have brought it on themselves,” Sporysh told AFP, explaining why people may not be coming forward.