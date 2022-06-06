Ukraine say controls ‘half’ of Severodonetsk

‘Horror show’

Severodonetsk—the largest city still in Ukrainian hands in the Lugansk region of the Donbas region—has been a focal point in recent weeks.

Russia’s army had claimed Saturday some Ukrainian military units were withdrawing from Severodonetsk, but mayor Oleksandr Striuk said Ukrainian forces were fighting to retake the city.

On Telegram Sunday, Gaiday said: “The Russians were in control of about 70 percent of the city, but have been forced back over the past two days.

“They are afraid to move freely around the city.”

Gaiday warned, however, that a major new Russian push on Severodonetsk appeared imminent.

He said Russian forces had been tasked with gaining control of the city by Friday, as well as a key transport artery nearby.

“We expect in the near future that all the reserves that they now have access to... they will throw to perform these two tasks,” Gaiday said, predicting “a large increase” in shelling by the Russian side.

Across a river in the neighbouring city of Lysychansk, pensioner Oleksandr Lyakhovets said he had just enough time to save his cat before the flames engulfed his flat after it was hit by a Russian missile.

“They shoot here endlessly... It’s a horror show,” the 67-year-old told AFP.

On Sunday, the press service of the Ukrainian president’s office reported nine civilians killed in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions from shelling.