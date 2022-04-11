Ukraine says 1,200 bodies found near Kyiv

Ukraine said Sunday it had found more than 1,200 bodies in the Kyiv region, the scene of atrocities allegedly committed during the Russian occupation last month, as residents in the country’s east braced—or fled—ahead of an expected massive offensive.

Heavy bombardments hammered Ukraine through the weekend, adding to mounting casualties six weeks into Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.

Shelling claimed two lives in northeast Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, on Sunday morning, regional governor Oleg Sinegoubov said, the day after 10 civilians, including a child, died in bombing southeast of the city, according to authorities.

“The Russian army continues to wage war on civilians due to a lack of victories at the front,” Sinegoubov said on Telegram.