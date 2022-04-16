Ukraine says fighting rages in Mariupol, blasts rattle Kyiv

Ukraine said on Friday it was trying to break Russia's siege of Mariupol as fighting raged around the city's massive steel works and port, and the capital Kyiv was rocked by some of the most powerful explosions in two weeks.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the military situation in the south and east of the country was "still very difficult," while praising the work of his armed forces.

"The successes of our military on the battlefield are really significant, historically significant. But they are still not enough to clean our land of the occupiers. We will beat them some more," Zelenskiy said in a late-night video address, calling again for allies to send heavier weapons and for an international embargo on Russian oil.

Russia said it struck what it described as a factory on the outskirts of Kyiv that made and repaired anti-ship missiles, in apparent retaliation for the sinking on Thursday of the Moskva, the flagship of Moscow's Black Sea fleet.